KUWAIT: The Embassy of India in Kuwait and Indian Business Network (IBN) in association with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organized a virtual event celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George, speaking at the event, paid tribute to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event marked the popularity of Indian mangoes in Kuwait, especially high quality Alphonso mangoes. Kuwait is one of the top markets for Indian mangoes. Last year, Kuwait imported 1,170 MT of Indian mangoes valued at $2.22 million.