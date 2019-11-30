Indian Embassy celebrates ‘Constitution Day’

KUWAIT: Ambassador of India to Kuwait K Jeeva Sagar (center left), Kuwaiti constitutional expert Dr Mohammad Al-Feeli (center right) and other dignitaries attend the ceremony. — Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: The Embassy of India recently organized a function in its auditorium to celebrate the Constitution Day of India and mark the 70th Anniversary of adoption of India’s Constitution. The Constitution of India formally came into effect on 26 January 1950, which is celebrated as Republic Day of India. The event was very well attended with the presence of a large number of distinguished guests comprising a Member of National Assembly of the friendly State of Kuwait, officials from the Government of Kuwait, representatives from Academia, leading Think Tanks, Diplomats, representatives of the Indian Community in Kuwait, and a significant number of Kuwaiti and Indian students. Dr Mohammad Al-Feeli, an eminent Kuwaiti constitutional expert and Professor of Public Law at Kuwait University, was the Keynote speaker at the event.



Addressing the gathering, K Jeeva Sagar, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, credited the constitution for the progress of the country governed by strong, independent democratic institutions; and for creation of an ecosystem which provides meaningful freedom for realization of true potential of an individual. Underlining that Kuwait itself is a rule-based and constitution-based nation, the ambassador thanked the leadership, the government and the people of Kuwait for their humanitarian and friendly approach towards expatriates in general and Indian community in particular.



In his keynote address, Dr Feeli highlighted the salient features of the Indian constitution, particularly the aspects of pluralism and secularism, fundamental rights, directive principles of state policy, and the principle of separation of powers. He spoke about the farsightedness shown by the drafting members of the constitution in providing an enduring framework of the Rule of Law to fulfill the aspirations of over a billion people.



Two short documentaries on India’s Constitution; ‘India -The Spirit of Freedom’ and ‘Mooknayak – Leader of the Silent’ were screened on the occasion. On the sidelines, a collection of photographs on the theme ‘Making of the Indian Constitution’ were also displayed.