By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Indian Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India yesterday marking a significant milestone in the history of the country. In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the celebrations were held in consonance with the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and were live-streamed on the embassy’s social media handles.

The official celebration, titled ‘ #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’, commenced at 8:00 am at the embassy premises with Indian Ambassador Sibi George paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. It was followed by unfurling of the Indian national flag and singing of the national anthem. The ambassador also paid homage at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the India House and launched a tree plantation drive.

The ambassador read out Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the nation on the occasion. He also addressed the community, including the thousands who joined the event on the virtual platform. In his address, the ambassador thanked the leadership and government of Kuwait for the continued support in further strengthening India-Kuwait bilateral relations, for taking special care of the Indian community in Kuwait especially during the pandemic’s period, and for the assistance and support in supplying the much-needed medical oxygen to India.

“The 75th Independence Day is a significant milestone in the history of our nation. We, Indians in Kuwait, celebrate this anniversary along with the 60th anniversary of establishment of our diplomatic relations. During this special anniversary year, we will work towards further strengthening our relationship with Kuwait, which is an important country in our extended neighborhood,” the ambassador said.

George reiterated the invitation to the diaspora members in Kuwait to join hands with the embassy to celebrate the two important milestones: 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait and the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

On the occasion, he highlighted the efforts undertaken by the embassy on various fronts, including facilitation of high-level political exchanges, trade, investment, culture and tourism promotional efforts, expansion and deepening of institutional cooperation in different domains, and numerous measures to ensure the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait.

In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, the embassy organized a variety of programs including competitions for school students and the general public; all of which witnessed overwhelming participation from the community. Marking the occasion, buses showcasing the multi-faceted culture of India were driven through the picturesque streets of Kuwait; an initiative by friends of India in Kuwait on the confluence of milestones.