By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait released its annual ‘Health Guide 2021’ titled ‘COVID-19 Explained’ at an event organized by the Indian Embassy, Kuwait on Saturday. Indian Ambassador Sibi George released the health guide. The launch event was also attended by Ministry of Health Assistant Undersecretary Mohammad Al-Kashti, Kuwait Medical Association President Dr Ahmad Thuwaini Al-Eneizi; KIMS Secretary General Dr Fawaz Al-Refaee and Indian Doctors’ Forum President Dr Amir Ahmed, in addition to several senior doctors and Indian community representatives.

“It is a rich repository of invaluable information on all that we need to know about COVID-19 and all the associated nuances explained lucidly by our medical experts in plain, simple language. You would also be happy to note that the health guide is being made available free of cost,” the ambassador said while releasing the guide.

George said the embassy was very delighted to partner again with Indian Doctors Forum and be part of an initiative that will be highly useful for everyone. Congratulating the Indian Doctors Forum team, he said, “the entire editorial team who have worked hard to compile this health guide.” He said the Indian Doctors Forum team is always in the forefront of the efforts of the embassy in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait.

Talking about Kuwait’s invaluable support to India when the country faced a difficult situation during the second wave of the pandemic with a severe shortage of medical oxygen, the ambassador said Kuwait was one of the major suppliers of medical assistance to India. “On behalf of the India government and the 1.3 billion people of the country, I extend my sincere gratitude to the leadership, government and people of the friendly State of Kuwait for all the kind assistance.

My special thanks to all the concerned authorities who worked tirelessly, even during the holy month of Ramadan and the day of Eid Al-Fitr, to ensure continuous flow of the much-needed medical oxygen from Kuwait to India through successful air-sea bridge operations,” he said. “The Indian embassy will organize a virtual event on July 29 to express gratitude to all those who helped India overcome the second wave,” he stated.