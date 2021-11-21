Children’s Day is a commemorative day celebrated annually in honor of children. The date varies by country. World Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20th every year to commemorate the Declaration of the ‘Rights of the Child’ by the UN General Assembly. In India, it is celebrated on November 14th on the birthday of the first prime minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was a passionate advocate of education for India’s children and youth and affirmed that education was imperative for the country’s growth. He was fondly addressed as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by children.

Indian Community School Kuwait, Amman Branch celebrated the children’s day with great vigor and happiness. Various assemblies by the students from Kindergarten to Secondary were held on November 14, 2021 to bring out the significance of the most important day in their lives.

All the assemblies followed the formal structure by commencing with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. This was followed by school prayer, National Anthem of Kuwait and pledge, invoking the blessings, owing allegiance to the country we live and our motherland. Inspiring thoughts were well delivered by the children. Instilling the importance of knowing about the happenings of the world, News headlines were well presented by the children.

Next to follow were the special programs by our precious children from Kindergarten to Secondary. Thought provoking speeches, skits, melodious and soulful songs, action songs, foot tapping and scintillating solo and group dance performances, brainstorming quizzes, enacting role models, sharing childhood memories and depicting generation gap using modern technology were presented which were a feast to eyes and ears.

The teachers of classes 3 and 4 presented a special skit and song for the children. All the teachers wished their dear children on the occasion of children’s day. The supervisors and the head of the departments delivered special wishes highlighting the importance of children’s day.

Principal Rajesh Nair addressed the assembly and gave a motivating speech about the inherent value of children’s day and wished all the children a very happy children’s day. Many congratulations to all the children who enthralled everyone with their awesome and amazing performances. Kudos to the Assembly in charge and all the teachers for their devoted and diligent contribution. Thanks to all the parents who helped and guided their children.