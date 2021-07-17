KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George released the following statement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha: “On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I extend my sincere wishes and warm greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait; entire leadership, government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

“I also extend my warm greetings to all my Indian brothers and sisters residing here in Kuwait and making immense contribution towards the growth and development of the friendly country of Kuwait. Eid Al-Adha is a special occasion as we reaffirm our resolve to abide by the universal values of peace, prosperity, compassion, commitment to the welfare of society, spirit of sacrifice and universal brotherhood. This occasion is an important reminder for all of us that no matter who you are, we are all equals in humanity.

In India, which has the second largest Muslim population in the world after Indonesia, we celebrate this occasion with great fervor and enthusiasm. In complete consonance with India’s age old beliefs and values, people from different religions and faiths come together on this special day to celebrate this occasion and to provide relief to those facing hunger, sickness and poverty.

“As we mark Eid Al-Adha this year, we are reminded of the thousands of people around the world who have lost lives and millions of people who lost their livelihoods on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and all those families battling challenges posed by this deadly infection.

I remember our scientists, medical professionals, our doctors, our nurses and thank them for their immense contribution in protecting the lives of millions. I also pray for our children who are facing many challenges and not been able to go to schools for over a year now. On this occasion of Eid Al-Adha, we all resolve once again to collectively work towards facing this unprecedented challenge of Covid-19 pandemic and comprehensively defeating it.

“Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Indian nationals and friends of India in Kuwait. May you all stay blessed and stay safe. May the spirit of community togetherness, principled service, and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to all those celebrating Eid Al-Adha.”