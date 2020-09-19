KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George speaks during his meeting with members of the local press. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Newly-appointed Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George met members of the local press on Thursday and thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait for the warm welcome accorded to him. George arrived in Kuwait in the first week of August and presented his credentials to His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sept 8, 2020.

He said one of his main objectives in his tenure as ambassador of India to Kuwait is to build on already-excellent bilateral relations. “We have excellent multifaceted cooperation covering various sectors including high-level political engagement and people-to-people exchanges,” George said.

“This is my first meeting with the press – I am very happy to be here and delighted to serve our people. I am thankful that today I am here to serve our Indian diaspora in Kuwait and to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am thankful to the leadership of His Highness the Amir, the government and the people of Kuwait, especially for welcoming our people in this country in this time of difficulties when people are working together in the fight against COVID-19. The Indian Embassy is working with everyone in this fight – we will fight and we will win,” the ambassador affirmed.