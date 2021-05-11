KUWAIT: Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George released the following message on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr: “Eid Mubarak to All. On this auspicious day, I pray for peace and harmony, for friendship and love and good health for all. On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, on behalf of the Indian community in Kuwait, I extend my greetings to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AI­Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AI-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad AI-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait. Eid Mubarak also to the Government and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

“I also extend my warm greetings to all my Indian brothers and sisters in Kuwait. Eid Al-Fitr is a special festival in India, a land with abundant diversity of religions and beliefs, with people from different socio-cultural, linguistic and religious backgrounds living in complete harmony.

“This year all across the world, we observe Eid Al-Fitr in the most difficult of times for humanity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last few weeks our brothers and sisters in India have been facing many challenges. I am confident that in coming weeks, through our whole of society and whole of government approach, we will be able to overcome these difficult times and defeat this pandemic comprehensively.

I thank the government and the people of the State of Kuwait and the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait for extending their helping hand to save lives in India. Let’s also remember and thank our medical professionals, our doctors and our nurses for their many sacrifices.

“At this moment when we celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, let our thoughts be with those in isolation and suffering, let our prayers be for the world to heal quickly and for a compassionate and healthy future. I pray that this festival strengthens our belief in charity, our faith in fraternity and our commitment in compassion. Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Indian nationals and friends of India in Kuwait. May you all be safe and stay blessed.”