KUWAIT: Indian Ambassador Sibi George visited top Kuwaiti officials this week including Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Musaed Hamada.

The ambassador called on the Interior Minister yesterday and held wide ranging discussions on bilateral ties and explored ways of further enhancing cooperation between the countries in various fields such as health, security matters and matters related to the Indian diaspora, according to a press release issued by the Indian embassy.

Khalifa Musaed Hamada received George in his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, both sides discussed the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and deliberated on ways and means of further diversifying the close cooperation across various sectors, including economy, finance and investments. They also discussed latest regional and international developments including the COVID-19 pandemic situation and matters of mutual interest, the release said.

Separately, George called on Eng Faisal D Alatel, Chairman, Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) on Monday and discussed issues related to Indian engineers in Kuwait and means of enhancing institutional cooperation between India and Kuwait in the field of engineering.

Shuttle service

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy launched a shuttle vehicle service from the entrance of the diplomatic enclave to the embassy premises with effect from April 6, 2021. The endeavor is part of the embassy’s commitment to address and resolve all genuine concerns and problems faced by the Indian community in Kuwait, an embassy press release said.

All visitors to the embassy, especially the elderly, families with young children, and people with mobility issues who will be given priority, are encouraged to use the shuttle service. The operating timings of the Shuttle service are 0700 to 1600 hours on week days. The shuttle service will be operated observing all the health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. The shuttle service is free of charge, the release added.