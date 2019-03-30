NEW DELHI: Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu hailed his country’s good relations with Kuwait and Arab countries in general during a meeting with Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najim and Ambassadors of other Arab nations. In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Najim said yesterday that discussions with Prabhu in the presence of other missions head of Arab countries touched upon a number of issues pertaining to India-Arab relations including trade, investment and energy and food security.

NEW DELHI: Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu meets with Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassim Al-Najim. — KUNA photos

The Indian minister underlined that India is poised to become a five trillion economy by 2022 and will become a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. He also pointed out that the ties between the two sides are based upon mutual benefit as India is seeking long-term energy security some Arab countries are looking to India for their food security. The central government has drawn a plan to achieve the proposed economic growth and five districts have been chosen to conduct experiments in this connection, Prabhu said.

Both India and Kuwait reviewed the results of bilateral talks held in January over enhancing cooperation in the aviation sector and the process of increasing seats for public aviation companies of both the countries which would help to increase the income substantially as the aviation sector is witnessing a 20 percent annual growth. The minister also pledged to take all necessary steps to bring about ease of doing business and make the business eco-system more conducive for attracting foreign investment. On his part, Ambassador Al-Najim said that the Kuwaiti leadership is ready to take every possible step to cement the ties between the two nations in every sector and hailed the historical people to people relations built upon solid foundations between the two nations. – KUNA