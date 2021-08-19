KUWAIT: India is ready to provide more domestic workers as it wishes to increase the number of its manpower in the Gulf state, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George said. The envoy made his statement during a meeting yesterday with the acting director of Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Dr Mubarak Al-Jafour, in which they discussed ways of cooperation regarding the Indian community in Kuwait.

The authority said in a press statement that they discussed ways of strengthening ties and a memorandum of understanding between the two sides. Jafour expressed his gratitude to the Indian ambassador for the assistance provided to the Indian community, and George affirmed that both parties are keen on joint cooperation regarding the Indian labor. There were 319,333 Indian domestic helpers in Kuwait as of December 31, 2020 according to official statistics, making up 47.8 percent of the total domestic workers’ population of 668,615.