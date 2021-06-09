NEW DELHI: The government and people of India have appreciated continuous relief support from Kuwait to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuwait Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem said yesterday. Kuwait is in the forefront of global efforts in supplying medical liquid oxygen to India, Ambassador Najem said in a statement to the press on the arrival of an Indian military ship to the port of Mumbai from Kuwait, carrying oxygen cylinders and medical aid to support India fight the new mutated strain of the coronavirus.

He said that oxygen supply from Kuwait has crossed 400 metric tons and 4600 oxygen cylinders were also shipped to India. Ambassador Najem reiterated Kuwait’s keenness to help India deal with the pandemic and alleviate the sufferings of the friendly Indian people during this health crisis.

Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jayshankar is scheduled to arrive in Kuwait today, where he will meet with his Kuwaiti counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Kuwait’s Cabinet had decided to send urgent medical aid to India to fight the spread of the new mutated strain of the coronavirus. A Kuwaiti military plane had also arrived at Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi carrying 40 tons of relief materials from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society. – KUNA