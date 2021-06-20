RIAYDH: The unusual increase in the number of refugees due to wars and conflicts requires support of the international community, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajrf said. The GCC countries’ distinguished stances are always supportive to the regional and international peace, he added in a speech marking World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20 every year.

He emphasized GCC’s support to alleviate the suffering of refugees, indicating that Gulf nations are the highest ranked in offering humanitarian and rescue aid. GCC nations are looking forward to spreading peace all over the globe, so that refugees would be able to go back to their homelands, Hajraf said.

He praised efforts exerted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as well as by hosting and donors’ countries, he affirmed. Hajref stressed on GCC countries’ commitment in offering the required protection and basic life needs to refugees, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic time, which only worsened their life and deepened their suffering. – KUNA