KUWAIT: Prior to having the honor to present her credentials to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis began her work from the ambassador’s residence during her quarantine. She has begun her social outreach through her Twitter account “@Belinda_Lewis1.”

The Ambassador have Tweeted in Arabic, as she intends to be an active user of the platform and looks forward to engage with Twitter users in Kuwait. In her Tweet, she mentioned that, “I am glad to begin my work in Kuwait (through home quarantine) and I look forward to present my credentials to His Highness the Amir. I also look forward to learn more about Kuwait and to strengthen bilateral relations. #Kuwait #Britain.”