KUWAIT: This photo released by the Interior Ministry yesterday shows vehicles impounded during a recent crackdown.

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department announced the lifting of the block to pay fines to release impounded vehicles continues in the Capital governorate during the New Year break from 8 am to 2 pm, and from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The traffic department said that starting from Dec 29, impounded vehicles were being released until Sunday, Jan 5 after paying all fines at the violations departments to process the vehicles’ release.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun