KUWAT: Informed sources revealed that some fake domestic help offices in Kuwait are taking advantage of the current situation by employing helpers returned to them without transferring their residencies to Kuwaiti citizens who employ them in their houses, amidst rising suspicions of human trafficking by these offices.

“What is happening is akin to slavery by bogus offices that bend the law and provide services that cost up to KD 400 per month, taking advantage of very low supply of household help and families’ needs by imposing a royalty on top of the helper’s salary,” the said in a report published in Al-Rai Arabic newspaper yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 30,000 transfers of residencies of helpers during the pandemic, besides having bogus offices taking advantage of the 60,000 helpers in violation of the law, most of whom are women, said the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said the offices stipulate that any citizen who needs a domestic helper to accept her on a monthly basis. The helper receives a salary of KD 100-120, while the office gets KD 150-200, according to the agreement between the two parties. This may cost a family up to KD 320, said the sources, adding that that some of the offices are bogus and benefit from hiring out helpers in violation to the maximum, as bringing helpers from abroad is on hold.

Meanwhile, office owners said some contracting companies circumvent the law by taking advantage of having a building cleaning license. They provide domestic helpers for up to KD 450 per month. Head of the Domestic Help Offices Union Khalid Al-Dakhnan warned that offices advertising the availability of daily and monthly helpers “are bogus and carrying out something illegal,” adding that “this activity is not licensed and not allowed.”

He said these offices should not be patronized because they may provide sick helpers and others who might commit crimes and escape. But he admitted citizens might be compelled to use their services due to the current circumstances. “All those who participate in harboring absconding helpers will face legal action and are complicit in this illegal act. We inform authorities about these bogus offices because the entry of helpers into Kuwaiti homes in this fashion may cause problems, and is considered an illegal act,” Dakhnan said.

Meanwhile, security sources said the total number of domestic helpers in the country is around 670,000 persons of both genders, adding the coronavirus, departure of many helpers, inability of some of them to return due to the expiry of their residencies and others who do not want to return have added to the crisis.

The sources said the number of violating domestic helpers is nearly 60,000 – mostly females – and after entry visas were suspended due to the pandemic, some bogus offices started hiring out domestic helpers at high rates that may reach KD 250 a month, though previously salaries were no more than KD 180.

Most of these workers are in violation of the residency law or absconders. This has caused the market to have heated competition among Kuwaitis looking for help online or through offices that are supplying domestic helpers for very high prices that may reach KD 3,000.