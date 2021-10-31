KUWAIT: The new grant system is an aspect of the basic development process of the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) strategic plan, stated IICO’s Chairman Dr Abdullah Al-Maatouq yesterday. This came in Maatouq’s speech during a ceremony to launch the electronic grant mechanism, which formulates and governs the process of providing support and assistance to beneficiaries worldwide.

In the past few years, IICO launched a strategic institutional development program aiming to raise the efficiency of its operations and investment of its resources, said Maatouq. The organization relies upon its fresh donation approach to achieve its strategic vision, in cooperation with its field partners in accordance with the best practices that can enable it to implement the strategic plan goals within the scope of its geographical work field that includes 89 countries worldwide.

Maatouq noted that the system is consistent with the application of governance standards regarding disclosure, transparency and compliance to all the laws and regulating work legislation, especially those related to fighting against money laundering and financing terrorism. He explained that about a year and a half ago, work began on the project to develop grant procedures in the IICO, through a working team formed for this noble purpose, under the supervision of a counsellor who has extensive experience in the field of developing grant models, especially international ones.

The IICO chief added that despite the challenges of the epidemiological situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and relevant measures, the project continued and the team efficiently succeeded in investing modern technology applications in communication and file management. – KUNA