KUWAIT: September 19, 2021, was a momentous day for ICSK Junior as it witnessed a beautiful ceremony for the newly elected student council who were bestowed with responsibility signifying the trust and faith that the school assigns in the newly invested student council. Vice Principal Sheeja Ravi welcomed the chief guest, principal and the audience. She gave a clear and vivid idea as to how the election was conducted in school.

Dr Siju Thomas, Corporate Mentor, famous as happiness coach, graced the occasion. His words of wisdom and experience on a true leader was highly praiseworthy. He advised the children and gave tips on how to lead a life with purpose, having a pleasant disposition. The melodious song and a beautiful invocation dance were presented by the students with full zest and zeal. Glimpses of the previous year’s investiture took everyone back the memory lane. Parents had the honor of investing the badges for their children.

The Principal Sherly Dennis administered the oath of office to the student council. The president and vice president along with the other 13 senate members took the oath to fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their abilities and promised to maintain the honor of their position. In her address, the principal congratulated the student council and urged the audience to be devoted leaders so that they can become the finest human beings and reach greater heights together as a team.

The president, in his maiden speech, thanked the chief guest, principal, vice principal, teachers, parents and students for their guidance, love and support. The idea of supporting the school and teachers for a smooth transition from online to offline classes was highly thoughtful of him. The academic coordinator, Santhi Krishna, thanked the school administration and board members for their positive help and guidance in all situations, as well as the principal, vice principal, parents, teachers and the students.