KUWAIT: The morning assembly cultivates a sense of belonging towards the school. It exposes us to an array of experiences and helps the students to imbibe different values. Moving ahead positively in the existing scenario of despair and uncertainty during the pandemic, the students of ICSK Junior with full enthusiasm, conducted a very well-planned assembly of the new academic year 2021-2022, “Satrarambh” recently. The students got the opportunity to display their creativity and talents on a virtual platform, which was highly commendable.

The chief guest Dr Navniit Gandhi, an extremely talented personality, a prolific writer, poetess and an author graced the event by humbly accepting the invitation. Lighting a lamp before an event symbolizes abundance, prosperity and knowledge. The distinguished guest Dr Navniit Gandhi, Principal Sherly Dennis and Vice Principal Sheeja Ravi lighted the traditional lamp to invoke brightness and divine energy.

The prayer song, a semi classical dance and a foot tapping group dance truly mesmerized the audience. The energy of all the performances was contagious which left the audience in awe of them. The orators delivered their speech with confidence that is worth mentioning. A wonderful video presentation about the plans for the new school year fixed the gaze of the viewers.

The chief guest Dr Navniit Gandhi enlightened the children as well as the parents with some very good knowledgeable tips which would definitely help them in the near future. Principal Sherly Dennis and Vice Principal Sheeja Ravi appreciated the efforts of the children, parents and teachers who made the event a grand success. The assembly culminated with the rendition of the pledge and the national anthem played on piano, resonating positivity and exuberance.