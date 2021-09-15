KUWAIT: ICSK Junior celebrated its second virtual Grandparents Day recently. The function began with an introduction speech by Supervisor Shafika Yunus. The entire program was anchored by the little stars of kindergarten. Students presented a retro dance and enacted like their grandparents in the skit which was enjoyed by all. The Director of ISEK and Principal – ICSK Junior, Sherly Dennis welcomed the gathering and thanked the grandparents for attending the program. She further thanked the parents for their efforts in helping their children’s active participation.

The guest speaker for the evening, Sunil Menon – CEO of Al-Qabandi United Company, addressed the gathering. He thanked the teachers for the very important role they played in shaping these young minds and dedicating their time in teaching them online. He further emphasized the importance of children spending time with their grandparents and stressed that parents should minimize the use of mobiles and spend valuable time with their family. Grandparents are amongst the most wonderful relations that children have in their lives. Finally, the vote of thanks was rendered by the Vice Principal Sheeja.