KUWAIT: The Indian Community School Kuwait (ICSK) takes pride in serving our students to educate them virtually through our Digital Library System, the first of its kind. In this regard, a webinar under the title ‘Effective use of ICSK Online Library’ was organized recently for children on how to use digital library effectively. Parents and students were encouraged to attend the webinar.

Sherly Dennis, Principal of ICSK, Junior Branch, welcomed the Guest Speaker and Presenter, Dr Veeramani Marimuthu, Head of Library Services at Dasman Diabetes Institute. She aptly said, even at a very young age, it is possible for a parent to read with the child. This will not only develop a stronger relationship with them but also cultivate the habit of reading in them that will prove to be a lifelong investment for the child. Only when we sit with our kids and read to them aloud, it gives them the skills they need for when they begin to read by themselves.

Dr Veeramani kept the session very interesting and lively. He showed step-by-step procedures to be followed to search the books that the students need. He further guided students on how they can avail the online facility by downloading books in the required format.

After completing his step-by-step presentation, he answered the queries of parents as well as students. At each step, Dr Veeramani stressed on how important it is to guide our kids in the right path to cultivate their habit of reading.

Sunish Theethunni, Librarian at ICSK, Senior Branch, expressed gratitude to the attendees. Sherly thanked the participants and appreciated the librarians at ICSK branches for their dedication and hard work towards making reading more than a hobby for today’s generation.