KUWAIT: Indian Community Support Group (ICSG), established in 2020 with support and guidance from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, will make an ex-gratia payment of Rs100,000 (approximately KD 400) to the families of domestic workers who succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in Kuwait. Announcing the humanitarian gesture during a recent open-house interaction with the community, Indian Ambassador Sibi George said the ICSG initiative deserves the full support and appreciation of the Indian community in Kuwait.

More than 540 Indian expatriates have so far succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in many families losing their sole breadwinner. The ICSG officials, who were appointed by the Indian embassy to help the community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, have been at the forefront in helping the Indian community by distributing hundreds of thousands of food rations to needy individuals and to families during the lockdown last year with the help of Al-Najat Charity.

Serving as an umbrella organization for several Indian associations, the ICSG coordinated procurement and distribution of food hampers in a transparent and efficient manner. Recently, ICSG also was actively involved in the air-sea bridge set up between the Governments of Kuwait and India to transport emergency medical assistance including oxygen cylinders and cryogenic tanks to help India overcome the sudden shortage of oxygen in several cities across India. The Indian government expressed its appreciation and wholehearted support to Kuwait for their timely help in saving thousands of lives.

Chairman of ICSG, Rajpal Tyagi expressed the committee’s willingness to help distressed Indians affected by the COVID-19 crisis, and added the Group aims to ensure the wellbeing of all Indian nationals in Kuwait. He pointed out that members of ICSG were prominent and responsible members in the community, who could always be counted on to rise to any occasion that called for support to compatriots. The ICSG committee members include Rajpal Tyagi, K S Lamba, Dhiraj Oberoi, S K Wadhawan, Ashok Kalra, Dr Amir Ahmed, Jatinder Suri, Dr S Nayak, Choji Lamba, Ajai Goel, T Remesh and Reaven D’Souza.