KUWAIT: Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Ahmad Al-Sarraf presented a plaque to Hassan Al-Hasawi in appreciation of his support of the society’s goals. Sarraf said the board “appreciates the generous donation by Hassan Al-Hasawi, who does not hesitate to present relief to those who are unable to meet life’s demands.”

Meanwhile, Hasawi said he was pleased to donate and help the society fulfill its goals, as well as support efforts to spread humanitarian action in Kuwait without regard to race, religion or nationality.