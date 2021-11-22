KUWAIT: The National Diwan for Human Rights, represented by the Family Rights Committee, organized yesterday a seminar themed “renouncing domestic violence” with participation of officials representing government departments, the National Assembly and public welfare societies.

The participants in the gathering, held on the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, which falls on November 25, said that violence constitutes an explicit breach of human rights, noting domestic violence affects not only women but also all members of the family and the whole society as well.

Hoda Al-Shayji, member of the Diwan and Chairperson of the committee, said in a statement to the press that the seminar was organized out of keenness on attaining objectives related to boosting and protecting human rights and respecting public liberties. The Diwan, represented by the women commission, invited several experts, she said, noting the Diwan role in boosting awareness of women rights and protecting them against all forms of violence. – KUNA