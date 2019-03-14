Kuwait : Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) today announced total shipments of the HUAWEI Mate 20 series has exceeded 10 million units. Thanks to its innovative ID design and excellent performance, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series has achieved not only exceptional sales performance since launch but also received widespread recognition and praise from the world’s top technology media.

The HUAWEI Mate series combines the cutting-edge technology innovation Huawei is renowned for with breakthroughs in ID design. Emerald Green and Midnight Blue colors were debuted with the HUAWEI Mate 20 series, giving the devices a renewed sense of style to complement the technology and science-inspired design DNA of the Mate series. This new aesthetic has seen the HUAWEI Mate 20 series win more fans amongst business users and the fashion-conscious alike.

In addition to consumers, a number of leading professional organizations have acknowledged the HUAWEI Mate 20 series for its unique blend of technology and design. At Mobile World Congress 2019, the GSMA – organizers of MWC and the leading mobile industry body – named the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro the ‘Best Smartphone’ of 2019, beating out flagship phones from many other leading manufacturers. This award comes as a result of Huawei CBG’s focus on creating value for consumers through innovation which has culminated in breakthroughs in performance, photography, AI and more – all of which can be seen in the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series.

Kevin Ho, president of Handset Business of Consumer Business Group, said: “Looking to the future, everything we do in Huawei CBG will continue to begin and end with consumers. Our ultimate goal is to lead the transformation of the smart device industry and deliver an inspired, intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios.”