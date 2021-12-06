KUWAIT: Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) yesterday announced the launch of the new Huawei MateBook 13s and the 14.2-inch Huawei MateBook 14s. As a new addition to the MateBook range designed for smart productivity, the new laptop is steeped in the MateBook DNA, combining aesthetic design, innovative features, and smart experience. Meanwhile, it breaks new ground with a 2.5K 90Hz Huawei FullView touch Display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 high performance processor, Super Device capabilities, 90W Super Charge in addition to the mesmerizing Huawei sound features.

The Huawei MateBook 13s | 14s laptops blend creativity into everyday life, delivering a brand-new, smart productivity experience. The Huawei MateBook 13s comes in Mystic Silver while the Huawei MateBook 14s is available in Space Grey and an all-new colourway: Spruce Green. Both Laptops is now in Kuwait at a price of KD 439.900 from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

Huawei MateBook 14s

The Huawei MateBook 14s comes with a 2.5KHz Huawei FullView touch Display that supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth content browsing. By pressing the Fn key and R key simultaneously, it can toggle between 60Hz for a power-saving performance and a 90Hz for smoother visuals. The laptop features MateBook’s signature FullView Display with four narrow bezels and a front-fronting camera.

It gets a high screen-to-body of 90 percent for an immersive viewing experience, and a 3:2 productivity aspect ratio that allows the screen to show more content vertically. With support for 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut, the display can render 1.07 billion colors to show vibrant colors and smooth transition. The 10-point multi-touch support allows users to be more efficient when handling tasks.

The strongest intelligent laptop provides dual eye protection for users with its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free certifications, which helps users alleviate eye fatigue, thus protecting their eyes. The Huawei MateBook 14s comes with an aesthetically pleasing design that also makes it comfortable to hold. The metallic finish feels gentle and the whole device weighs approx. 1.43kg – making it gentle and comfortable when held.

Innovative technology

The Huawei MateBook 14s packs outstanding performance into its sleek and lightweight body. It is configured with the new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11370H Processor and Intel Iris X? integrated graphics. The performance mode can be activated by pressing the Fn+P shortcut, which boosts the CPU TDP to 45W. With support for update 1TB NVMe PCle SSD, Huawei MateBook 14s allows users to stay productive, unleash creativity and multitask with ease. Huawei Shark fin fan system is further upgraded for an even more efficient and quiet cooling performance.

Super device capabilities

The new laptop expands on the Huawei Super Device capabilities with innovative all-scenario device connectivity features. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible smartphones such as the newly launched Huawei nova 9, or with tablets like the 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad 11 and with monitors like the new Huawei MateView via a USB-C cable or wirelessly providing futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop gestures.

The new Huawei MateBook 14s Leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. Users can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad pro to the Huawei MateBook 14s to enjoy the new features of the PC-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration that comes with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, as the name implies, a user can mirror the Huawei MateBook 14s screen to a tablet’s display, allowing them directly work on files and annotate documents, or draw/sketch on your laptop with MPen of the tablet.

There is also Extend Mode that transforms your tablet into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content, great for online shopping or when browsing the Internet and there are so many items to explore! Lastly, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions between Windows and Android, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop!

Based on Huawei’s distributed technologies, PC-Smartphone Multi-screen Collaboration features help bridge the gap between Windows and Android operating systems at the ground level, enabling seamless all-scenario cross-device collaboration, file sharing and multi-screen control. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the recently launched Huawei nova 9 can be connected with the Huawei MateBook 14s to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, the laptop can access mobile files, and open up to three mobile app windows while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, enabling distributed folders and making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Moreover, users can connect the laptop with the new Huawei MateView via cable or wirelessly to have an extra screen providing an immersive viewing space while also wirelessly projecting the screen of the 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro onto the Huawei MateBook 14s. The benefits of having this trio set-up is the easy one-slide swapping of wireless and wired connections which lets easily switch between smart office mode, and personal time mode.

A large Battery with super charging features

As well as the high performance, the Huawei MateBook 14s offers great battery life with a 60Wh high-capacity battery that helps users get rid of low-battery anxiety. Coupled with a pocketable 90W power adapter, the laptop can work for up to 3 hours1 of productivity work on a 15-minute charge. The power adapter also supports Huawei SuperCharge for a selected range of Huawei smartphones and tablets. The versatile power adapter makes packing for travelling a lot easier.

Huawei Sound

Huawei sound makes its debut with the Huawei MateBook 14s to bring an enjoyable audio experience. A quad speaker array is included on the new laptop, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers that produce powerful bass, and crisp trebles. The speakers support Huawei’s Sound Field Reproduction algorithms to create high quality sounds coming from each side.

Four microphones sitting on the edges provide sound pickup from a distance of up of 5 metres2. The AI noise cancellation technology makes every sound crystal clear. The Huawei MateBook 14s comes with the industry’s first Personal Voice Enhancement technology3 to eliminate ambient noise whilst picking up the user’s voice, so they can be heard loud and clear in calls or meetings. Other innovative features include the Fingerprint Power Button, face recognition and Wi-Fi 6 that makes users’ life easier.