KUWAIT: Huawei Consumer Business Group honored the Olympic athlete Abdullah Al-Rashidi on the occasion of winning the bronze medal in the skeet competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This honor comes over pride in the accomplishment he achieved and the efforts he made to attain this and to raise the flag of Kuwait in this global forum. Huawei Consumer Business Group seeks to honor national competencies and capabilities of sports to enrich the sports movement. It also confirmed to continue to support sports and athletes and pay attention to heroes who are advancing at world competitions, with the Kuwait flag hoisted on the podiums.

The group stresses the efforts made by all the athletes at the Olympics and other world championships, wishing them more achievements and successes and to continue raising the flag of Kuwait. The Kuwaiti champion expressed his deep appreciation for the initiative of Huawei Consumer Business Group to support and honor Kuwaiti athletes. The group indicated that it will continue to support all Kuwaiti athletes and talents and appreciate all efforts made to achieve advanced positions at Arab and international competitions.