Kuwait: As part of its commitment to support the government’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has joined forces with the Ministry of Health in Kuwait to hold a vaccination drive for its employees.

Rico Lin, CEO, Huawei Kuwait said: “We would like to extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Health in Kuwait. They have supported us to ensure the success of this vaccination drive and are playing an important role in protecting our employees as well as Kuwait’s society as a whole, in line with the government’s efforts to preserve the health and safety of this nation. Together, we will overcome the effects of the pandemic towards a stronger community.”

Huawei has held strong in the face of adversity and kept innovating to create value, help fight the pandemic, and support both economic recovery and social progress. Since the very early days of the pandemic, Huawei has been working closely with the local governments, customers and partners to respond effectively to the widespread pandemic and protect the health and safety of all the people and employees.