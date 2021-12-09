By Sahar Moussa

Many people around the world have lost their jobs or source of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons. Last week, a chief executive of a US mortgage company drew criticism after he fired 900 employees on a Zoom call. Footage of the call was widely circulated on social media. Kuwait is not an exception; many locals and expats have lost their jobs and businesses too.

Whether you have been laid off, had your salary reduced, downsized or forced to take retirement early, losing your job is one of life’s most unpleasant experiences. But it is important to know that you are not alone; with tens of millions of people losing their jobs around the world – many of us are in the same boat.

Can you imagine what it feels like losing your job? Your manager or the human resources manager will call you to their office, and with a flushed face, soft but steady voice and sympathetic look, will deliver the bad news. “We are sorry, but we are facing a financial situation and we have to lay you off,” or “We are really sorry, but due to the pandemic, we have to cut your salary in half.” The news will drop like a bombshell, scattering the thoughts that you are struggling with due to the immense responsibilities that you are carrying on your shoulders.

As they start apologizing by giving you more explanations or try to help you by suggesting ideas for finding another job, their words become distant and hazy – you can hardly hear a word of what they are saying due to the rapid pounding of your heart. A cold chill runs through your spine; you feel paralyzed, and all you are thinking of is how to open the door and run outside to shout and release your anger.

Surrounded by all kinds of feelings – from rage to disappointment – you feel kind of betrayed, knowing that you gave all your loyalty to this workplace, and powerless at the same time because you did not see it coming. Although you heard about other colleagues who had been laid off lately, you were in denial, refusing to admit that you could be next.

The first three days you will grieve, cry and suffer. You will be like a night owl unable to sleep and be simply numb. There will be a back and forth dialogue with yourself: “Who will hire me at this age?” “Even if I have more than 15 years of experience, nobody is hiring in this pandemic.” “It is not easy to change my career at this age; what shall I do, who can help me?” These conversations will spin in your head with no answers.

Then it will hit you – you have to find another source of income for the sake of your family, children and the loans that you owe to the bank or people around you. You have to find other means to put food on the table; you have to rise again for the sake of the people who are depending on you financially. You do not have the luxury to mourn, because simply life is unfair – you are in a constant fight with life to earn a living.

However, as clichéd as it sounds, when God closes a door, he opens another one. It is hard not to think of your family’s sense of security or not grieve about your losses or feel anxious about what the future holds – but we must not give up. We must work hard, find other ways to reinvent ourselves, take care of ourselves and always stay positive, have faith and never lose hope, because who knows, maybe the best might be coming our way.

sahar@kuwaittimes.net