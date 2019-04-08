Kuwait ‘staunch defender of Arab interests’: Yemeni FM

KUWAIT: Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani said the war in Yemen will only end if the Houthis hand over their weapons in exchange of guarantees of political participation. “The Yemenis will not accept another copy of Hezbollah in Yemen,” he said during a press conference held on Sunday during his visit to Kuwait. “Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, has a great and complicated mission, especially since the Houthis don’t accept peace and don’t respect the rules of international law. The legislative government will support Griffiths’ efforts as we believe in the role of the United Nations,” added Yamani.

Four months ago, both parties reached an agreement in Stockholm. “This agreement was accepted and supported internationally, but the Houthis didn’t execute the first article of this agreement, which is to withdraw from Hodeida and Ras Eissa. The Houthis don’t want peace as they are part of the Iranian expansion project, and the Yemenis will not accept control of armed militias,” he pointed out. Yamani rejected talk that a GCC country aims to control the south of Yemen. “We should stop accusing others of betrayal. The Arab coalition was formed to stay in Yemen and it drew the red lines, which should be respected. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are supporting the legislative government,” he added.

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and other officials meet with the Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani. — KUNA photos

According to Yamani, US President Donald Trump took the best decisions ever on the Yemeni conflict. “The Trump administration strongly supports Yemen against Iranian interventions and expansion plans. The US administration believes in its role of supporting the Arab coalition in Yemen to restore Yemeni legislation,” stressed Yamani. “I’m against any cooperation or dialogue with Iran. They want to be the strongest in the region. They should stop commanding others what to do, and should forget about expanding if they want to be part of region’s system. Iran is a terrorist fascist country and its political regime should be destroyed,” he kept repeating.

Kuwait and the HH the Amir are supporting Yemen with humanitarian help. “Kuwait has always supported Yemen. Besides donations, Kuwait also hosted Yemeni discussions to reach peace. Kuwait is always supporting all Arab nations. Every hospital or school built in Yemen has Kuwaiti participation. During the past two years, Kuwait has granted over $2 billion in humanitarian aid,” he explained. “I met today Deputy Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad to discuss various issues including Kuwaiti support to relieve the suffering of Yemenis. I expect to form a joint committee (Kuwaiti-Yemeni) that will work on bilateral issues,” Yamani concluded.

Security cooperation

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah yesterday, held talks with the visiting Yemeni Foreign Minister on means of enhancing cooperation on issues of joint concern. The Ministry of Interior said in a statement the minister welcomed the visiting Yemeni official and his entourage, holding cordial talks with his guests. Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah, during the meeting, affirmed depth and distinctiveness of the relations between the State of Kuwait and the brotherly Republic of Yemen. The two sides discussed a host of security issues of common interest and means of cementing cooperation at such levels.

Al-Yamani praised Kuwait’s forceful and energetic defense of Arab interests. Kuwait, despite pressures it faces, always emerges as vigorous and passionate defender of the Arab world and its interests, Al-Yamani told reporters today on the sidelines of his official visit to Kuwait. In this regard, he highlighted Kuwait’s active and remarkable role in the UN Security Council to support Yemeni interests, defend its legitimate government and promote the pro-legitimacy Arab coalition’s view about developments in Yemen.”

Kuwait was and continues to be a backer to the Yemeni people,” Al-Yamani said. He recalled Kuwait’s host of the intra-Yemeni talks in 2016 to help achieve a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis. The Yemeni top diplomat said he has held a series of fruitful talks with Kuwaiti officials. He noted that he has met His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and talked with him about a variety of issues.

During the talks, His Highness the Deputy Amir has reiterated Kuwait’s readiness to offer all required to end the suffering of Yemeni people, Al-Yamani disclosed. He unveiled that the Yemeni and Kuwaiti sides are working to launch a joint committee to boost cooperation in various domains. Al-Yamani also stated that he has discussed with First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah several issues of common interest.

He revealed that he has mulled with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah cementing cooperation to upgrade Yemeni diplomacy. Al-Yamani touched upon efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to achieve peace in Yemen. The UN envoy is doing a great job, but Houthis are not the ones who accept peace or respect its obligation, he argued. He cited as an example of this Houthi behavior, their failure to fulfill their obligation stipulated in “the first line of the agreement” reached in the UN-mediate talks in Stockholm four months ago, especially the withdrawal of their forces from the city of Hodeidah and Ras Issa areas. – Agencies

By Nawara Fattahova, Agencies