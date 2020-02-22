KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works, State Minister for Housing Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares is seen during a tour inside a smart home.

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and State Minister for Housing Affairs Rana Al-Fares said she received a report from a committee investigating a fatal accident that left a number of construction workers dead at the Mutlaa City project, noting that the report is currently being examined to prepare another more detailed report explaining the circumstances behind the incident and identifying those who caused it.

Speaking to reporters during a ceremony to inaugurate a smart home project in Jaber Al-Ahmad City which was developed by National Technology Enterprises Company – a subsidiary of Kuwait Investment Authority – in partnership with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, Fares said “the government is keen on holding those who caused the accident accountable regardless of their positions, and is continuing efforts to complete the project and hand housing units to citizens in the shortest time possible”. She said those involved in the incident will be dealt with decisively to safeguard the rights of the country and people.

About the smart home project, Fares said it is considered the “most modern project” the authority has worked on to date, adding that it includes more than 20 smart applications that contribute to reducing energy by more than 40 percent. She indicated that the project is being implemented according to the instructions of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to harness technology to preserve energy. Fares said the public will be allowed to see the project in preparation for it to be applied in many cities and areas without any additional cost.

Meanwhile, CEO of NTEC Anas Mirza said the ‘smart homes’ included in the project use efficient energy generation systems, high quality air conditioning, and water recycling that help save 40 percent of energy and 50 percent of water consumption. He added that the cost of construction and introducing technology systems will not exceed the cost of building traditional homes.

Enertech CEO Abdullah Al-Mutairi said the house includes many solar energy technologies and smart thermostats with several sensors placed in rooms to control temperatures. Air conditioning is automatically controlled to save energy, while the house is supported with lighting systems to illuminate any corner the resident approaches, which turn off after they leave.