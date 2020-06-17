Dr Rana Al-Fares

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) notified 135 expat employees that they would be terminated effective July 1, 2020 to create room for hiring of Kuwaiti employees. This comes as part of a three-phase plan Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares has launched to substitute expat employees in PAHW with Kuwaiti jobseekers. The plan is expected to conclude by the beginning of April 2021, with hopes of declaring PAHW ‘expat-free’ by the beginning of May 2021.

In a letter she sent to PAHW management, Dr Fares stressed that this plan is part of the government’s strategy to ‘Kuwaitize’ jobs in the public sector according to Civil Service Commission (CSC) instructions to substitute expats with citizens in the jobs of legal staffs, executive and administrative staffs, engineers, assistant engineers, engineering drafting supervisors, air-conditioning technicians, services technicians, warehouse, media, lab and accounting personnel, representatives, couriers, drivers, office boys and janitors.