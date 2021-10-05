KUWAIT: Honoring high-achieving Kuwaiti athletes is a national duty towards those who represent Kuwait and raise the country’s flag high in international arenas, BNK Automotive President Bader Al-Kharafi said. Kharafi made his statement during a ceremony organized by BNK Automotive, the official dealer of Volvo in Kuwait, during which he gifted Kuwait’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic medalists brand new Volvo V90CCs.

“Honoring our heroes Abdullah Al-Rashidi, Ahmad Al-Mutairi and Faisal Sorour is the least we could offer,” he said at the ceremony held at the Volvo Studio at Khaleejiya Complex yesterday. “We will continue to honor them, following in the footsteps of our ancestors,” he added. The athletes who were recognized were Olympian Rashidi, who won the bronze medal in the skeet shooting event, Paralympian Sorour, who claimed bronze in the men’s standing shot put F63 event, and Mutairi, also a Paralympian, who achieved the silver medal in the men’s T33 100-meter wheelchair race.

Kharafi congratulated the three athletes on their accomplishment, noting that they have set a great example in hard work, dedication and achievement for the younger generation to follow. “Kuwait is worthy of all of our hard work,” he said, expressing pride in the athletes’ triumph “that motivates us all to seek excellence”.

Kharafi reiterated his support to young Kuwaiti men and women, noting that the company continues to offer support as part of its social responsibility in order to enable them to present a proper image of Kuwait at international competitions, urging them to exert all efforts in this regard. Meanwhile, the three athletes expressed gratitude to Kharafi for the honoring, vowing to continue to work hard to win more medals as they prepare to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Volvo Car Kuwait Marketing Manager Hanan Al-Zubaid said the company is keen on supporting Kuwaiti athletes as part of its social responsibility towards the society. “This is a source of pride for us,” she said of the sponsorship, noting that honoring Kuwaiti medalists “is the least we can offer to encourage them to seek further achievements.”

Mohammed Al-Gharaballi, Brand Experience Professional at Volvo Car Kuwait, spoke about the Volvo Studio at Khaleejiya Complex, saying it is a place to showcase the latest Volvo models, while also offering spaces to host meetings and conferences, in addition to a green front yard. This concept can be found in only a few select countries, including Sweden, Italy, Japan, the US and Kuwait, he added.

The ceremony marks Volvo Car and BNK Automotive’s continued commitment to and support of the people of Kuwait, and is one of the many community engagement events held at the Volvo Studio at Khaleejiya Complex, which have included cancer awareness and female empowerment initiatives and celebrations of local artists.