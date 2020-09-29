His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been named the Amir of Kuwait after the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, on behalf of the Cabinet, prayed for mercy on the soul of the deceased. The Cabinet prays for the success of the new ruler in his efforts to ensure the security and growth of the country, added the statement. – KUNA