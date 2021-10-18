KUWAIT: The Center for Palestinian Culture opened yesterday its 54th exhibition of the Palestinian heritage at Dar Al-Fonon (gallery of arts). The exhibition, dubbed ‘Heritage Protectors’, was put together to support the people of Palestine and preserve the Palestinian heritage.

The exposition, which lasts until October 21st, includes several embroideries, pottery products, frames and colorful silk cloaks. It also displayed the traditional Palestinian food, in addition to a corner for books’ enthusiasts which offered the latest book editions concerning the Palestinian cause around the world.