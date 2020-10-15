Health requirements firmly applied on arrivals, govt says

Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem

KUWAIT: Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem re-affirmed that coronavirus preventive measures and all relevant health requirements were strictly applied on all arrivals to Kuwait. In statements to the press on Wednesday, Mezrem pointed out that it was mandatory on all arrivals to provide a new negative PCR test certificate. Moreover, Health Ministry teams were conducting random PCR tests for a number of arrivals of different nationalities at the airport, he said.

The government official also noted that even after passing these measures, all arrivals were obliged to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. He underlined that the relevant authorities were also taking into considerations other measures related to the people coming from the countries with which Kuwait had previously suspended flights owing to the coronavirus.

Mezrem dismissed as untrue circulated information on social networking sites about exempting some Arab travelers who were stranded in a Gulf country from the health requirements for entering Kuwait. The government had not intervened or coordinated with any side on this regard, he stressed. He reiterated that the government would always be firm in applying ministerial decisions relevant to coronavirus preventive measures and would not allow the entry of any traveler without meeting the health requirements in place. – KUNA