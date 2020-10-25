KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah tours the electoral commission headquarters in Shuwaikh yesterday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday called on citizens registering nomination for upcoming elections to abide by precautions against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). His Highness the Prime Minister, during inspection of the electoral commission headquarters in Shuwaikh, emphasized the necessity of enforcing all necessary health measures during registration, affirming that the government doubled efforts to ensure safety of the employees and citizens registering their names as candidates for the forthcoming parliamentary polls.

Eligible citizens seeking nomination have been called to register their names at set buildings for elections of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly, due on December 5. Kuwait had held a series of such elections in the past. The coming polls would be held in the shadow of the coronavirus which have prompted authorities to enforce a chain of constraints; social distancing, wearing protective masks and abstention from gathering.

His Highness the Prime Minister, during the visit, instructed the personnel at the electoral location to execute the set precautions as off today, when the 10-day registration for the nominees begins. He was accompanied during the building tour by the ministers of health, interior and justice. – KUNA







