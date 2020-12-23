Kuwaiti health minister Sheikh Basel al-Sabah (C) tours the Kuwait vaccination center for COVID-19 at the International Fairgrounds in Kuwait City on December 23, 2020. (Photos by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health is ready to receive everyone to take novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, Director of Public Health Department Dr Fahad Al-Qimlas announced yesterday, adding that the ministry has a well-placed plan to approve vaccination centers, namely halls number five and six in Kuwait International Fairground (KIF), as well as two additional centers in Al-Ahmadi and Al-Jahra governorates in the future.

Qimlas added in remarks to the press at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref yesterday that people desiring to receive COVID-19 vaccinations have to register their requests on the ministry’s website to facilitate the process of their entrance to the centers, and to approve their reservations, as the Ministry is ready to receive thousands of people daily.

Officials enter the Kuwait vaccination center for COVID-19 at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref.

Health minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah tours the Kuwait vaccination center for COVID-19.

Accurate information

Qimlas called on people questioning the credibility of the vaccine to avoid the spreading rumors, to take accurate information from its trusted sources, and from specialized people who are thoroughly looking at the studies on the efficiency of the vaccine. The official noted that medical cadres are fully in charge and prepared in the vaccination centers, as they are capable to receive all registered people, calling on everyone to immediately register online. The COVID-19 vaccines are stored according to the instructions and regulations of the Ministry’s medical storage department, as the vaccine quantities are sufficient and cover the need of all demands, he said.

Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases jump by 266, deaths by one

Kuwait has meanwhile registered yesterday 266 additional COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour span, increasing the total number of infections to 148,773, while one fatality was recorded to a death toll of 924. Plus, active cases amounted to 3,255 with 54 of them in intensive care units, MoH’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

Earlier, the ministry confirmed 238 fresh recovery cases, added to a total of 144,594 cured people thus far. Health authorities conducted 3,459 swab tests in 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,232,277, Dr Sanad revealed. The spokesman further urged everyone in Kuwait to adhere to precautionary measures against the virus and maintain social distancing. – KUNA