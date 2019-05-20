Minister attends Kuwait Association of Surgeons’ ghabqa

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said the ministry is ready to face any emergency that may occur in the region, adding that medicines and medical supply reserves are enough for six months. He said medicines protecting against radiation are available for citizens and expats in case of war. The minister was speaking to journalists during a ghabqa organized by the Kuwait Association of Surgeons on Sunday. He added that many medicines will arrive soon and the radiation prevention sector is ready.

Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah also said yesterday that the ministry’s medicine stock is sufficient for six months, noting that the emergency plan prepared by the ministry has been put in place since last September. He also noted that the central emergency committee is in contact with the ministry, and it will receive a new medicine shipment in the near future.

Sheikh Basel said said the central emergencies committee is in constant contact with all ministry facilities, and meets once a month to follow up on the plan, while subcommittees meet six times a month. “The ministry is ready, although we do not wish for war. We wish peace and security prevail in our beloved country and the rest of the region,” Sheikh Basel said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Kuwait Association of Surgeons Dr Salman Al-Sabah said the association is interested in training surgeons and sending them on international training courses, besides caring for the nursing teams and organizing training courses to hone their skills. He said the society is also interested in voluntary health work by holding training courses on health services.

By Abdellatif Sharaa