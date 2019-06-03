KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health’s (MoH) assistant undersecretary for medical support services Dr Fawwaz Al-Refae said the ministry’s medical emergencies department is fully prepared for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Refa’e added that a special plan had been set, starting with setting up a clinic and first aid center for Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque, in addition to further first aid points at various Eid prayer sites.

In addition, Refae said that over 75 medical posts will be set up throughout Kuwait and on highways to serve visitors of chalets and ranches. He noted air ambulances are on alert to provide medical help when needed in remote areas and islands, in addition to a fleet of 206 ambulances and special emergency plans at various hospitals and medical centers.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi