Pharmacies must sell masks at state-approved price

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health inaugurated late Saturday a drive-through novel coronavirus testing center at Jazeera Airways Park and Fly facility at Kuwait International Airport. The center will help increase the number of tests carried out by the ministry to discover unreported infection cases, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah told reporters during the inauguration ceremony. He pointed out that the center will be used to conduct 180 tests a day for 180 people from the six governorates. The ministry will cooperate with the Public Authority for the Civil Information to randomly nominate 180 persons, representing the different state areas, the two sexes and different age categories, for the tests. SMS’s will be sent to the phones of the selected persons including all related information about the date, time, location of the testing, he clarified, adding that the center can receive 15 cars at once.



Separately, the Health Ministry said Saturday that pharmacies will have to sell masks at a price approved by the state, which should not exceed 150 fils a piece. Undersecretary at the Ministry Dr Abdullah Al-Bader affirmed that the decision came in line with the health authorities’ guidelines to encourage people to wear face covers in Kuwait. He affirmed that the concerned authorities would monitor the sale of masks to make sure that pharmacies are abiding by the price regulation.



In other news, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has completed the inspection of 59 supermarkets, commercial establishments and pharmacies to ensure the flow of purchases and food deliveries and price stability. The ministry is also currently monitoring 50 subsidised food outlets and will continue to dispatch its inspection teams around the country during the coronavirus lockdown measures, it said in a statement yesterday. Some 193 consumer complaints were received by the ministry on its 135 hotline. The need to comply with laws and regulations amid these unprecedented circumstances was strongly underlined, and the ministry warned it would be on the lookout for those seeking to take advantage of the current situation. — KUNA