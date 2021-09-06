KUWAIT: The Health Ministry announced yesterday that it launched a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination center in the northern Abdali area with the capacity to immunize 2,000 individuals per day.

In a press statement, Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad — the ministry’s official spokesman — said that the launch of the center came after the success of a similar facility in Wafra, which vaccinated 29,000 individuals between August 19 and September 2.

On the Abdali center operations, Dr Sanad revealed that the facility houses 12 vaccination units in addition to an emergency and observation rooms operating from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm. – KUNA