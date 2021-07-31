KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health Ministry launched yesterday a blood donation campaign entitled ‘Together Forever’ for the sixth year in a row coinciding with the Iraqi invasion’s anniversary, sponsored by Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah. Dr Hanan Al-Awadhi, Acting Director of Blood Transfusion and Administration Services, said the campaign will start at 9 am tomorrow at the Central Blood Bank in Jabriya, noting that all centers affiliated with the department will also receive donors.

Dr Awadhi explained that this sixth campaign is within the framework of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Health represented by the Central Blood Bank, the ministries of the state and civil sectors. The previous campaigns had been successful in increasing the number of donors, as 475 blood bags were collected in 2020 and 468 blood bags in 2019, expressing her hope to increase the number this year, she added.

She called on the public to participate in this national occasion in a practical way by donating blood to renew the love of Kuwait. The campaign also helped during COVID-19 pandemic as Kuwaitis and residents of all spectrums proved their solidarity and cohesion to confront this pandemic and did not stop donating blood, Dr Awadhi noted. – AFP