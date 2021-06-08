KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah briefed ministers on the latest developments of the spread of the coronavirus on the global and regional levels. During the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Monday, Sheikh Dr Basel said that the number of infections has reached 173 million so far all over the world, the death toll hit 3,730,000 and the number of vaccine doses distributed across the globe is about 2.99 billion.

He also spoke about the country’s latest health situation, based on the statistics that show the instability of the epidemiological situation in recent days due to a remarkable rise in infections and beds’ occupancy at hospitals. At a time when the country is moving to normal life, the Cabinet called on the public to continue abiding by health and preventive requirements, noting that the successful plan to return to normal life is the responsibility of all. It called for cooperation of all individuals and institutions of society in order to preserve the health of society and everyone who lives on this good land.

The Cabinet had discussed recommendations issued by the ministerial coronavirus committee and assigned the Directorate General for Civil Aviation to resume direct flights with the United Kingdom as of June 13 to be one flight per week. The Cabinet also agreed on re-opening all museums and cultural centers as of June 13, with implementing all health requirements.

Crown Prince’s visit

At the beginning of the meeting held at the Seif Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet listened to a presentation made by His Highness the Prime Minister on the successful visit of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi Arabia where he met Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister. His Highness the Crown Prince handed Prince Mohammad a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The two sides discussed the historical ties, and reviewed regional and international developments and efforts made to enhance stability and security as well as other topics of common concern, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said in a statement after the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet noted that the visit reflects keenness of the two countries’ leaderships on continued consultations on varied developments and current matters.

Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the outcome of Palestinian Premier Mohammad Shtayyeh’s visit to Kuwait and the gist of his meeting with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Afterwards, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah made a presentation on his meeting with Yemen’s President Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi in Riyadh where he delivered him a letter from His Highness the Amir on the relations between the two countries, and means of developing them in all fields as well as the latest developments on both regional and international arenas.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser also briefed the Cabinet on preparations for his participation, as His Highness the Amir’s representative, in the virtual global vaccine summit, hosted by Japan today. He also appraised the ministers of the results of the first meeting of the Kuwait-Saudi coordinative council held in Riyadh that ended with signing some agreements and memoranda that mirror the sincere desire of the two countries’ leaderships to develop cooperative relations in all domains to serve their common interest. The deals and memoranda cover some fields like education, and higher education and scientific research, quality, sports and direct investment.

Academy for arts

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister and Minister of State for Nazaha Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi presented a guideline of complaints submitted from the government institutions to the public prosecution or to the anti-corruption body. The Cabinet approved a decree on establishing Kuwait academy for arts and referred it to His Highness the Amir.

Then the Cabinet discussed the affairs of the National Assembly and approved a draft law linking the budget of ministries and government departments for the 2020-2021 fiscal year with an additional appropriation worth KD 600 million to the budget of the Ministry of Finance to cover the cost of rewarding the frontliners assigned to confront the spread of the coronavirus in appreciation of their sacrifices. The Cabinet decided to submit the draft law to His Highness the Amir.

It discussed the political affairs in light of the latest developments on the political arena on Arab and international levels. It expressed heartfelt sorrow on the train collision in Pakistan that killed tens of people, voicing sincere condolences to Pakistan and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. – KUNA