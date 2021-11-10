KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah visited yesterday the new Farwaniya Hospital as part of an approach to follow-up on the ministry’s development projects. This visit comes as part of the ministry’s keenness on achieving the goals of Kuwait vision 2035 in providing modern clinical services, said the ministry in a statement.

This hospital project is considered an integrated medical edifice that provides all medical services, both diagnostic and therapeutic, and is provided with the latest medical equipment to enhance the medical sector in Kuwait. The total space of construction is 423,000 square meters, including 955 beds, 233 intensive care units, 318 clinics, 156 dental clinics, 31 operation rooms and 1,400 parking spaces. – KUNA