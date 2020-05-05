By B Izzak

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah appealed to the people in Kuwait not to leave home “unless it is extremely necessary” as the ministry of health reported the largest number of coronavirus cases on a single day. “Now, it has become so important that we should not leave home unless it is extremely necessary,” the minister wrote on his Twitter account early today. He also advised people to cover the nose and mouth with a mask, observe social distancing and continuously sterilize hands or wash them with soap for at least 20 seconds every time.



The ministry of health reported 526 new coronavirus cases, the largest number on a single day so far in the country. This raises the total number of cases reported by Kuwait to 5,804. The new cases include as many as 195 Indians, also the largest on a single day, 86 Kuwaitis, 76 Bangladeshis and 66 Egyptians. The remaining cases are from different nationalities. Of the new cases, 520 contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected people.

The ministry reported 85 new recoveries, raising the total number to 2,032 cases. The remaining 3,732 cases are undergoing treatment, 90 of them are in the intensive care unit, 31 of them in critical condition. No new deaths were reported, keeping the number of deaths at 40.