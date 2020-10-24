Health minister meets Indian ambassador

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah meets Indian Ambassador Sibi George.

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Basel Hamoud Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Indian Ambassador Sibi George in his office on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the health sector on matters pertaining to medical professionals and fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister discussed with the ambassador the visions and views on addressing and containing the pandemic and enhancing areas of cooperation between the two countries, said Dr Rihab Al-Watyan, Director of the International Health Relations Department at the Ministry of Health.

She added that the ambassador touched on the latest developments regarding the production and use of the protective vaccine against the virus in India, in addition to discussing areas of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the health sector, exchanging experiences, seeking medical and health personnel and benefiting from the experiences to confront the new pandemic challenge.