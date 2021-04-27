KUWAIT: The Cabinet on Monday held its weekly session at Seif Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah stated that the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah addressed his fellow ministers about the latest developments related to the coronavirus, amid spread of the contagion and rise of deaths and infection cases globally.

The health minister has informed the ministers about the local health status, based on statistics that have indicated that the number of the daily cases since the start of the pandemic as of Monday has amounted to more than 266,000, while the count of recoveries have exceeded 250,000, with a 93.6 percent proportion.

He also explained to the executives precautionary measures that have been undertaken to stem spread of the pandemic in the country through vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, where nearly 1.088 million people have been inoculated in Kuwait, with the aim of reaching the aspired community immunity. The Cabinet called on citizens and residents to continue adhering to health guidelines, and seek to take the anti-COVID vaccines to contain the contagion. Moreover, it expressed appreciation for the ministry’s “great efforts” to contain the virus.

Prison for harm

The ministers were apprised with a recommendation by the legal affairs committee with respect of the bill to amend some provisions of the penal code 16/1960 stipulating imprisonment and fining any person who may threaten others to harm them, their reputation or their funds. The Cabinet approved the draft law and referred it to His Highness the Amir pending submission to the National Assembly.

The ministers were briefed about a recommendation from the commission to join the Arab treaty concerning transfer and transplant of human organs and barring trade in these organs. The Cabinet endorsed the bill and submitted it to His Highness the Amir pending submission to the National Assembly.

Moreover, the Cabinet examined a recommendation with regard of suspending vacations’ accounts (2020- 2021) for civil servants subject to provisions of the civil service law and a bill amending some provisions of the decree 140/2003 granting a license for establishing a local branch of the Dutch Maastricht Business School and another draft law regarding modifications for licensing establishment of the aviation technology college.

Other bills that were under examination included a draft law concerning approval of a technical teaching accord between Kuwait and Sierra Leone and another for approving an accord with Indonesia for cooperation in the sector of higher studies and scientific research. The Cabinet approved these bills and referred them to His Highness the Amir.

Meanwhile, the ministers studied a recommendation by the economic affairs committee regarding the priority for purchase of national products by the government after amending law 49/2016 regarding the public tenders and the cabinet decided to assign the central apparatus for public tenders to examine the issue.

Furthermore, the ministers were informed about a recommendation regarding the strategic vision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, where the directorate would take what it sees as necessary measures to ensure efficiency of operating and high quality of services at Kuwait International Airport, in addition to creating work opportunities for Kuwaiti youth and achieving financial proceeds for the state.

Violence against Palestinians

The ministers also discussed the political affairs in light of the report relating to the latest developments on the political arena on both Arab and international levels. In this regard, the Cabinet followed up, with great concern, acts of violence against the Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa Mosque committed by some extremist Jewish groups since the early of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Cabinet condemned these provocative attacks, hatred and racism that resulted in the injury of many Palestinian civilians. It called on the international community to take effective measures to protect the Palestinian civilians, not to violate their rights and stop these Israeli violations committed by the racist settlers that target the Arab, Islamic and Christian identity of the city of Jerusalem. In addition, the Cabinet demanded taking measures that would create right atmospheres to achieve peace and tolerance in this holy month.

Furthermore, it expressed its sincere condolences to Iraqi President Barham Salih and the Iraqi government as well as the families of victims of the fire incident that broke out in a hospital in Baghdad that led to a large number of victims. It voiced its confidence in the Iraqi government to overcome this painful incident.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet voiced its sincere congratulations to President Patrice Talon of Benin on his re-election as leader of the country for a new presidential term, wishing him success. It praised the friendly relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Benin, and affirmed the common aspiration to strengthen them in various fields. – KUNA