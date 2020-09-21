KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah tours one of two clinics that opened in Sabah Al-Ahmad yesterday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah inaugurated two polyclinics in the Sabah Al-Ahmad area south of Kuwait yesterday. The event which saw the official opening of the ‘Sabah Al-Ahmad E’ and ‘Sabah Al-Ahmad D’ health centers was attended by head of the Ahmadi health area Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti, head of primary care Dr Fahad Al-Azmi and head of Sabah Al-Ahmad health centers Dr Aseel Al-Sabri.

“Center D is like a mini hospital that has 14 specialized clinics in different medical fields,” said Dr Sabri in statement. She added that patients are required to take appointments for examinations at the clinics. Furthermore, she indicated that center E has a department for chronic non-infectious diseases, a laboratory and a pharmacy, noting that it is open Sunday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area provides better health care services compared to other areas, said Dr Sabri. It includes Sabah Al-Ahmad primary care center A which is open 24/7, and has recorded 13,425 visitors in August. She added that the area also includes Sabah Al-Ahmad emergency center which is also open 24/7. – KUNA