By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The health ministry yesterday urged the public to continue to observe health measures, including physical distancing at mosques, even as the coronavirus situation in the country has substantially improved. The call by the ministry came a day after Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said life in the country has returned to normal after months of closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry called on the public in a statement to continue following health and other precautionary measures currently for all activities, especially in closed places “including places of worship”, and denied that such restrictions have been dropped. The statement said social distancing, covering the mouth and nose with a mask and sanitizing and cleaning hands do not obstruct people from carrying out their daily tasks and play a key role in returning to normal life. It said technical teams at the ministry will continue to assess the pandemic situation in the country.

Kuwait has reported less than 100 new coronavirus cases for 25 days in a row and fewer than 50 daily cases in the past nine days. The number of patients in hospitals has dropped to only 39, including nine in intensive care units. The fatwa – religious edict – department at the ministry of Islamic affairs issued a ruling yesterday saying that worshippers must continue to maintain distancing at mosques, which are attended by both vaccinated and unvaccinated worshippers, in order to safeguard public health against the coronavirus pandemic.

The fatwa said health authorities have insisted that physical distancing by worshippers will protect them against the disease, especially with the presence of a large number of elderly people in mosques who are at high risk of contracting the disease. The fatwa came after calls by MPs and religious scholars intensified to end distancing at mosques.